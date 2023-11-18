Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans versus the Radford Highlanders is one of two games on the Saturday college basketball slate that includes a Big South team on the court.
Big South Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UNC Greensboro Spartans at Radford Highlanders
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Winthrop Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
