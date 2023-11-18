The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (10-0) and the 18th-ranked scoring defense will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) and the 22nd-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Mountaineers are 9-point underdogs. The contest has a point total set at 55.5.

James Madison has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 23rd-best in scoring offense (34.3 points per game) and 18th-best in scoring defense (18.2 points allowed per game). Appalachian State's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 22nd-best in the FBS with 34.8 points per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 27 points per game, which ranks 75th.

Appalachian State vs. James Madison Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

James Madison vs Appalachian State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -9 -110 -110 55.5 -105 -115 -350 +270

Appalachian State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Mountaineers are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 487.3 yards per game (-1-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 367.7 (71st-ranked).

The Mountaineers are 20th-best in college football in points scored for the past three games (40.3 per game) and 66th in points conceded (20.3).

In the air, during the past three games, Appalachian State has gained an average of 291.7 yards (36th in the nation), and conceded 184 (79th).

The Mountaineers are gaining 195.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (52nd in college football), and conceding 183.7 per game (-58-worst).

Over their last three contests, the Mountaineers have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Appalachian State has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State is 4-5-1 ATS this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread when playing as at least 9-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Appalachian State games have gone over the point total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This season, Appalachian State has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

Appalachian State has played as an underdog of +270 or more once this season and lost that game.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar leads Appalachian State with 2,657 yards on 196-of-307 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 263 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 150 times for 759 yards (75.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has rushed for 484 yards on 84 carries with four touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson leads his squad with 541 receiving yards on 41 receptions with six touchdowns.

Christan Horn has put together a 456-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 43 targets.

Makai Jackson has racked up 316 reciving yards (31.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Nate Johnson has five sacks to lead the team, and also has five TFL and 29 tackles.

Appalachian State's tackle leader, Andrew Parker, has 69 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks this year.

Jordan Favors has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 25 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

