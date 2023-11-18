The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (10-0) bring their 18th-ranked scoring defense versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) and the No. 22 scoring offense in the nation, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Dukes are favored, by 8.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Appalachian State matchup.

Appalachian State vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Appalachian State vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-8.5) 55.5 -350 +260 FanDuel James Madison (-9.5) 55.5 -375 +290

Week 12 Odds

Appalachian State vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Appalachian State is 4-5-1 ATS this year.

The Mountaineers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

James Madison has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dukes have covered the spread once when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

