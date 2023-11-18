The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (10-0) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

James Madison is putting up 433.2 yards per game offensively this year (34th in the FBS), and is surrendering 324.8 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball. Appalachian State's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 22nd-best in the FBS with 34.8 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 27.0 points per game, which ranks 75th.

Appalachian State vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Appalachian State vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Appalachian State James Madison 456.3 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.2 (36th) 388.7 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.8 (24th) 183.6 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.7 (80th) 272.7 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.5 (22nd) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 15 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (40th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has racked up 2,657 yards (265.7 per game) while completing 63.8% of his passes and tossing 26 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 263 yards with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 150 times for 759 yards (75.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has racked up 484 yards on 84 carries with four touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson leads his squad with 541 receiving yards on 41 receptions with six touchdowns.

Christan Horn has put together a 456-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 43 targets.

Makai Jackson's 25 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has compiled 2,800 yards (280.0 ypg) on 209-of-299 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 310 rushing yards (31.0 ypg) on 76 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 531 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 204 yards (20.4 per game) and three touchdowns in the pass game.

This season, Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 99 times for 458 yards (45.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's team-leading 903 yards as a receiver have come on 45 catches (out of 73 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has caught 60 passes for 841 yards (84.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Phoenix Sproles has been the target of 49 passes and racked up 33 catches for 270 yards, an average of 27.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

