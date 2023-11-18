According to our computer model, the James Madison Dukes will beat the Appalachian State Mountaineers when the two teams come together at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field on Saturday, November 18, which kicks off at 2:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Appalachian State vs. James Madison Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-9.5) Toss Up (56.5) James Madison 36, Appalachian State 21

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 26.7% chance of a victory for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers are 4-5-1 ATS this season.

Appalachian State is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Mountaineers' 10 games with a set total.

The average total for Appalachian State games this year is two fewer points than the point total of 56.5 for this outing.

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Dukes have seven wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

James Madison has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

The Dukes have seen six of its 10 games hit the over.

James Madison games this season have posted an average total of 49.9, which is 6.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Mountaineers vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 34.3 18.2 36.8 14.4 31.8 22 Appalachian State 34.8 27 38.2 25.2 31.4 28.8

