Friday's contest between the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) and the Winthrop Eagles (1-2) at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-70, with Holy Cross securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 73, Winthrop 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. Holy Cross

Computer Predicted Spread: Holy Cross (-2.9)

Holy Cross (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Winthrop Performance Insights

Winthrop was 127th in the country in points scored (73.8 per game) and 299th in points allowed (74.4) last season.

On the glass, the Eagles were 16th-worst in college basketball in rebounds (28 per game) last year. They were 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5 per game).

Last season Winthrop was ranked 307th in college basketball in assists with 11.4 per game.

Last year, the Eagles were 42nd in the nation in 3-point makes (8.8 per game) and 29th in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

Last season, Winthrop was 263rd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and 272nd in defensive 3-point percentage (35.1%).

Last year, Winthrop took 54.7% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 45.3% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 64% of Winthrop's baskets were 2-pointers, and 36% were 3-pointers.

