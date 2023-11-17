North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Wilson County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nash Central High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
