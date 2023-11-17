North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Watauga County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Watauga County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered.
Watauga County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Independence High School at Watauga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Boone, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
