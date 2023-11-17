The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) take on the Towson Tigers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Towson Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons shot 46.0% from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

In games Wake Forest shot higher than 42.0% from the field, it went 13-8 overall.

The Demon Deacons were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 52nd.

Last year, the Demon Deacons put up 9.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Tigers allowed (66.7).

Wake Forest went 17-10 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison

Wake Forest put up 79.1 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 74.4 points per contest.

The Demon Deacons allowed 71.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.8 when playing on the road.

Wake Forest averaged 9.1 threes per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% in home games and 37.2% on the road.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule