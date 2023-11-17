The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) take on the Towson Tigers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wake Forest vs. Towson Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Wake Forest Stats Insights

  • The Demon Deacons shot 46.0% from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
  • In games Wake Forest shot higher than 42.0% from the field, it went 13-8 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 52nd.
  • Last year, the Demon Deacons put up 9.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Tigers allowed (66.7).
  • Wake Forest went 17-10 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison

  • Wake Forest put up 79.1 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 74.4 points per contest.
  • The Demon Deacons allowed 71.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.8 when playing on the road.
  • Wake Forest averaged 9.1 threes per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% in home games and 37.2% on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Elon W 101-78 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/10/2023 @ Georgia L 80-77 Stegeman Coliseum
11/16/2023 Utah L 77-70 TD Arena
11/17/2023 Towson - TD Arena
11/24/2023 Charleston Southern - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/29/2023 Florida - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.