How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Towson on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) take on the Towson Tigers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wake Forest vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame (4:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Bucknell vs Duke (6:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Florida State vs Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Charleston Southern vs NC State (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- UC Riverside vs North Carolina (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- The Demon Deacons shot 46.0% from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- In games Wake Forest shot higher than 42.0% from the field, it went 13-8 overall.
- The Demon Deacons were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 52nd.
- Last year, the Demon Deacons put up 9.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Tigers allowed (66.7).
- Wake Forest went 17-10 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison
- Wake Forest put up 79.1 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 74.4 points per contest.
- The Demon Deacons allowed 71.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.8 when playing on the road.
- Wake Forest averaged 9.1 threes per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% in home games and 37.2% on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Elon
|W 101-78
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 80-77
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Utah
|L 77-70
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|Towson
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Florida
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.