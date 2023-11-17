North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Wake County, North Carolina this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Fuquay-Varina High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.