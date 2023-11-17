Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trinity Academy at St. Thomas More Academy

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 17

5:45 PM ET on November 17 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Raleigh High School at Cary High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17

6:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Enloe Magnet High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17

6:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at GRACE Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakefield High School at Garner Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Garner, NC

Garner, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Research Triangle High School at Triangle Math and Science Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sanderson High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 17

7:45 PM ET on November 17 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake High School at Knightdale High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 17

7:45 PM ET on November 17 Location: Knightdale, NC

Knightdale, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Broughton High School at Green Level High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17

8:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Hope High School at Athens Drive High School