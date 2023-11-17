North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Academy at St. Thomas More Academy
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Raleigh High School at Cary High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Enloe Magnet High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at GRACE Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Garner Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Garner, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Research Triangle High School at Triangle Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanderson High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake High School at Knightdale High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Knightdale, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broughton High School at Green Level High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Hope High School at Athens Drive High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
