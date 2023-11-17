Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trinity Academy at St. Thomas More Academy

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
Southeast Raleigh High School at Cary High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Cary, NC
TBD at Enloe Magnet High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
TBD at GRACE Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
Wakefield High School at Garner Magnet High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Garner, NC
Research Triangle High School at Triangle Math and Science Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Apex, NC
Sanderson High School at Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Wake Forest, NC
East Wake High School at Knightdale High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Knightdale, NC
Broughton High School at Green Level High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Cary, NC
Green Hope High School at Athens Drive High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
