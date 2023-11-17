UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) will meet the UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.
UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)
- Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makhi Mitchell: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arkansas Rank
|Arkansas AVG
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|72.1
|166th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|36th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|349th
|5
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
