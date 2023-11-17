The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) welcome in the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

The Spartans shot 44.6% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.4% the Razorbacks' opponents shot last season.

UNC Greensboro went 19-1 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Spartans were the 74th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 142nd.

The Spartans' 72.1 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, UNC Greensboro went 17-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

At home, UNC Greensboro scored 76.1 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged on the road (70.5).

At home, the Spartans conceded 61.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than they allowed away (66).

At home, UNC Greensboro knocked down 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.9). UNC Greensboro's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (35.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule