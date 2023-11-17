North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tyrrell County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Tyrrell County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Tyrrell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbia High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: East Chocowinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
