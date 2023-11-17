North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Transylvania County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Transylvania County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Transylvania County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rosman High School at Highlands High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Highlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.