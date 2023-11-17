North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Surry County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Murphy High School at Mount Airy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.