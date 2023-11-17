The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) are monitoring three players on the injury report ahead of their Friday, November 17 game against the Sacramento Kings (6-4) at Frost Bank Center, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

The Spurs lost their most recent matchup 123-87 against the Thunder on Tuesday. Zach Collins recorded 13 points, eight rebounds and one assist for the Spurs.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Kings secured a 125-110 win over the Lakers. Domantas Sabonis scored 29 points in the Kings' victory, leading the team.

Spurs vs Kings Additional Info

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Sandro Mamukelashvili PF Questionable Back 0 2 0 Keldon Johnson SF Questionable Knee 14 6 4 Tre Jones PG Questionable Hamstring 9 4.3 6

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Lyles PF Out Calf Alex Len C Questionable Ankle 0 0 0

Spurs vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

