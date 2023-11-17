SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Only one SoCon game is on Friday's college basketball slate. That matchup is the Wofford Terriers playing the High Point Panthers at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wofford Terriers at High Point Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.