North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Rockingham County, North Carolina today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Community Baptist School at Westover Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Danville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast Guilford High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Eden, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
