North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Randolph County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thomasville High School at Eastern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Ramseur, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
