Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Randolph County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Providence Grove High School at Chatham Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Silver City, NC

Silver City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Uwharrie Charter Academy at East Rowan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Salisbury, NC

Salisbury, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Albemarle High School at Trinity High School