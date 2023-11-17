North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Polk County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Polk County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hiwassee Dam High School at Polk County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Benton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Polk County High School at Avery County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Newland, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
