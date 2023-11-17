North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Orange County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillside High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Guilford High School at East Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Ridge High School at Carrboro High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Carrboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
