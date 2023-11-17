North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Onslow County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dixon High School at The Epiphany School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pamlico County High School at Swansboro High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Swansboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
