North Carolina vs. UC Riverside November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) will face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.
North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Pete Nance: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)
- Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Carolina Rank
|North Carolina AVG
|UC Riverside AVG
|UC Riverside Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|72.4
|160th
|204th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|69.2
|149th
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
