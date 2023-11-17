Friday's game that pits the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) versus the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) at Dean Smith Center has a projected final score of 78-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no line set.

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, UC Riverside 69

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. UC Riverside

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-9.3)

North Carolina (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

North Carolina Performance Insights

North Carolina put up 76.2 points per game and allowed 70.9 last year, ranking them 68th in college basketball offensively and 204th defensively.

Last year, the Tar Heels were seventh-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.6 per game) and 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5).

Last season North Carolina was ranked 274th in college basketball in assists with 11.9 per game.

With 7.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc last year, the Tar Heels were 210th and 328th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

North Carolina was 82nd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 120th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.0%) last season.

North Carolina took 37.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 62.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27% of North Carolina's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73% were 2-pointers.

