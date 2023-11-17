North Carolina vs. UC Riverside: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) battle the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. UC Riverside matchup.
North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|UC Riverside Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-22.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-21.5)
|148.5
|-8000
|+1800
North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends (2022-23)
- North Carolina covered nine times in 30 games with a spread last season.
- The Tar Heels and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 30 times last season.
- UC Riverside compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread last year.
- In Highlanders games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.
North Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- North Carolina is 15th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (34th).
- North Carolina's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.
