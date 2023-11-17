How to Watch North Carolina vs. UC Riverside on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) go up against the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.
- In games North Carolina shot better than 45.5% from the field, it went 11-1 overall.
- The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders ranked 117th.
- Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels put up were 7.0 more points than the Highlanders allowed (69.2).
- North Carolina went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 69.2 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively North Carolina fared better at home last year, putting up 78.3 points per game, compared to 70.2 per game in away games.
- The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 away from home.
- North Carolina made 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Radford
|W 86-70
|Dean Smith Center
|11/12/2023
|Lehigh
|W 90-68
|Dean Smith Center
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
