The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Charleston Southern matchup in this article.

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-23.5) 145.5 -10000 +1800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-23.5) 144.5 -10000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)

NC State won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Wolfpack and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 30 times last season.

Charleston Southern compiled a 13-14-0 record against the spread last year.

Buccaneers games hit the over 14 out of 27 times last season.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), NC State is 57th in the country. It is way below that, 76th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, NC State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.