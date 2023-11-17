The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) battle the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at PNC Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack shot 45% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 46% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.

NC State had a 13-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46% from the field.

The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Buccaneers ranked 192nd.

Last year, the Wolfpack recorded 77.7 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 74.4 the Buccaneers gave up.

When NC State totaled more than 74.4 points last season, it went 17-0.

NC State Home & Away Comparison

NC State averaged 83.3 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.

The Wolfpack gave up 69.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.

NC State sunk 9.1 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was one more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

NC State Upcoming Schedule