The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) battle the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at PNC Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State Stats Insights

  • The Wolfpack shot 45% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 46% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.
  • NC State had a 13-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Buccaneers ranked 192nd.
  • Last year, the Wolfpack recorded 77.7 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 74.4 the Buccaneers gave up.
  • When NC State totaled more than 74.4 points last season, it went 17-0.

NC State Home & Away Comparison

  • NC State averaged 83.3 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.
  • The Wolfpack gave up 69.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
  • NC State sunk 9.1 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was one more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Citadel W 72-59 PNC Arena
11/10/2023 Abilene Christian W 84-64 PNC Arena
11/17/2023 Charleston Southern - PNC Arena
11/23/2023 Vanderbilt - Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/28/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

