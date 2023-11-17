How to Watch NC State vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) battle the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at PNC Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
NC State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack shot 45% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 46% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.
- NC State had a 13-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46% from the field.
- The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Buccaneers ranked 192nd.
- Last year, the Wolfpack recorded 77.7 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 74.4 the Buccaneers gave up.
- When NC State totaled more than 74.4 points last season, it went 17-0.
NC State Home & Away Comparison
- NC State averaged 83.3 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.
- The Wolfpack gave up 69.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
- NC State sunk 9.1 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was one more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Citadel
|W 72-59
|PNC Arena
|11/10/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 84-64
|PNC Arena
|11/17/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|PNC Arena
|11/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
