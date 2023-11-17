North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Nash County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nash County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hertford County High School at Nash Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Nash High School at Scotland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Laurinburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
