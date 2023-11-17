Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Olympic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant Day School at Forsyth Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Durham Academy at Charlotte Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Corvian Community School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence High School at Jackson Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Charter High School at Christ the King Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at South Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Mecklenburg High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Garinger High School at Hopewell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardrey Kell High School at Providence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Weddington High School at Rocky River High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Mint Hill, NC

Mint Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Dudley High School at Mallard Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carmel Christian School