North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lee County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Johnston High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Southern Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee Christian School at Ascend Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.