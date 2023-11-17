If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lee County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Johnston High School at Lee County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Sanford, NC

Sanford, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Southern Lee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Sanford, NC

Sanford, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee Christian School at Ascend Leadership Academy