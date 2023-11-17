Kings vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - November 17
Check out the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (6-4), which currently has two players listed, as the Kings prepare for their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-8) at Frost Bank Center on Friday, November 17 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Kings are coming off of a 125-110 victory over the Lakers in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Domantas Sabonis scored a team-best 29 points for the Kings in the victory.
The Spurs' last outing on Tuesday ended in a 123-87 loss to the Thunder. Zach Collins totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and one assist for the Spurs.
Kings vs Spurs Additional Info
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Trey Lyles
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|Alex Len
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|PF
|Questionable
|Back
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|Keldon Johnson
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|14.0
|6.0
|4.0
|Tre Jones
|PG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|9.0
|4.3
|6.0
|Devin Vassell
|SG
|Out
|Adductor
|20.7
|3.0
|1.7
Kings vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Spurs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-6.5
|237.5
