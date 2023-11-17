North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jones County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Jones County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jones County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jones Senior High School at Bear Grass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.