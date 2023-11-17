In Johnston County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hobbton High School at North Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Kenly, NC

Kenly, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Johnston High School at Lee County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Sanford, NC

Sanford, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gray's Creek High School at West Johnston High School