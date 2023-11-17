North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Iredell County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Stanly High School at Langtree Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Moresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Iredell High School at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Olin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Iredell High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Elkin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.