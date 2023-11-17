North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hyde County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
In Hyde County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Hyde County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Carteret High School at Ocracoke High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Ocracoke, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
