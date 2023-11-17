Player props can be found for Giannis Antetokounmpo and LaMelo Ball, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSWI

BSSE and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +108) 9.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -125)

Friday's prop bet for Ball is 25.5 points, 11.2 more than his season average.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Ball averages nine assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Ball has hit two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Get Ball gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -133) 0.5 (Over: -104)

Friday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 29.5 points. That's 5.0 more than his season average of 24.5.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Friday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 1.5 less than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Antetokounmpo has connected on zero three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Damian Lillard Props

The 22.5 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 3.0 less than his prop total on Friday (25.5).

He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 2.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Lillard's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He drains three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.