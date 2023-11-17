The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) on November 17, 2023.

Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Bucks Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (46.3%).

Charlotte has put together a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Hornets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 28th.

The Hornets put up an average of 115.0 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 117.7 the Bucks give up.

Charlotte has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 117.7 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets put up fewer points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (118.6), but also concede fewer at home (119.4) than on the road (124.4).

The Hornets pick up 0.2 fewer assists per game at home (25.0) than on the road (25.2).

Hornets Injuries