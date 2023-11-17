How to Watch the Hornets vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) on November 17, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Hornets vs Bucks Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (46.3%).
- Charlotte has put together a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 28th.
- The Hornets put up an average of 115.0 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 117.7 the Bucks give up.
- Charlotte has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 117.7 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets put up fewer points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (118.6), but also concede fewer at home (119.4) than on the road (124.4).
- At home, Charlotte gives up 119.4 points per game. Away, it concedes 124.4.
- The Hornets pick up 0.2 fewer assists per game at home (25.0) than on the road (25.2).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|James Bouknight
|Out
|Knee
|Terry Rozier
|Out
|Groin
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Miller
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Gordon Hayward
|Questionable
|Hamstring
