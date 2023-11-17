The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 235.5.

Hornets vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -7.5 235.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has combined with its opponent to score more than 235.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Charlotte's games this year have had a 236.9-point total on average, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +275 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 26.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Hornets vs Bucks Additional Info

Hornets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 7 63.6% 117 232 117.7 239.6 229.3 Hornets 7 70% 115 232 121.9 239.6 231.4

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

In 2023-24 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 2-3-0 record) than away (.600, 3-2-0).

The Hornets put up an average of 115 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 117.7 the Bucks allow.

Charlotte is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when it scores more than 117.7 points.

Hornets vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Hornets and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 5-5 1-1 7-3 Bucks 2-9 1-2 7-4

Hornets vs. Bucks Point Insights

Hornets Bucks 115 Points Scored (PG) 117 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 2-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 121.9 Points Allowed (PG) 117.7 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-3 1-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-1

