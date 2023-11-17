The Wofford Terriers (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the High Point Panthers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

High Point vs. Wofford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terriers put up an average of 69.7 points per game last year, 8.6 more points than the 61.1 the Panthers allowed.

Wofford went 12-1 last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.

Last year, the Panthers scored just 0.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Terriers allowed (65).

When High Point scored more than 65 points last season, it went 10-4.

The Panthers shot 51% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 50.7% the Terriers allowed to opponents.

The Terriers shot 35.9% from the field, 19.8% lower than the 55.7% the Panthers' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Schedule