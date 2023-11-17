North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Guilford County, North Carolina this week? We've got the information.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Jay M. Robinson High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Amos Hough High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
