North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Guilford County, North Carolina today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Ridge Military Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Guilford High School at East Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Charter Academy at Clover Garden School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Burlington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast Guilford High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Eden, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dudley High School at Mallard Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Western Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.