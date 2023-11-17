Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Guilford County, North Carolina today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oak Ridge Military Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Guilford High School at East Chapel Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Charter Academy at Clover Garden School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Burlington, NC

Burlington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeast Guilford High School at John Motley Morehead High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Eden, NC

Eden, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Dudley High School at Mallard Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Western Guilford High School