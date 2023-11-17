If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Gaston County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Victory Christian Academy at Tabernacle Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 17

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Gaston High School at Bessemer City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

Bessemer City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheville High School at Gaston Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Community School of Davidson

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Davidson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont Community Charter at Highland School of Technology

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Christ School at Davidson Day School