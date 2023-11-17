The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) face the Weber State Wildcats (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Avenir Centre. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 46.7% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.8% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Gardner-Webb went 13-4 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked 359th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Runnin' Bulldogs ranked 204th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game last year were only 3.2 more points than the 67.5 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

Gardner-Webb went 10-4 last season when it scored more than 67.5 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

Gardner-Webb averaged 78.9 points per game at home last season, and 64.0 away.

In 2022-23, the Runnin' Bulldogs conceded 1.0 more points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (64.8).

At home, Gardner-Webb knocked down 6.7 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Gardner-Webb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than away (33.4%).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule