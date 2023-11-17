The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) face the Weber State Wildcats (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Avenir Centre. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 46.7% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.8% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
  • Gardner-Webb went 13-4 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Wildcats ranked 359th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Runnin' Bulldogs ranked 204th.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game last year were only 3.2 more points than the 67.5 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • Gardner-Webb went 10-4 last season when it scored more than 67.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

  • Gardner-Webb averaged 78.9 points per game at home last season, and 64.0 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Runnin' Bulldogs conceded 1.0 more points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (64.8).
  • At home, Gardner-Webb knocked down 6.7 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Gardner-Webb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than away (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Erskine W 98-58 Paul Porter Arena
11/10/2023 @ Arkansas L 86-68 Bud Walton Arena
11/12/2023 @ Baylor L 77-62 Ferrell Center
11/17/2023 Weber State - Avenir Centre
11/18/2023 Colgate - Avenir Centre
11/19/2023 Yale - Avenir Centre

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.