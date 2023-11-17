How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) face the Weber State Wildcats (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Avenir Centre. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Gardner-Webb Stats Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 46.7% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.8% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
- Gardner-Webb went 13-4 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats ranked 359th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Runnin' Bulldogs ranked 204th.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game last year were only 3.2 more points than the 67.5 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- Gardner-Webb went 10-4 last season when it scored more than 67.5 points.
Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison
- Gardner-Webb averaged 78.9 points per game at home last season, and 64.0 away.
- In 2022-23, the Runnin' Bulldogs conceded 1.0 more points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (64.8).
- At home, Gardner-Webb knocked down 6.7 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Gardner-Webb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than away (33.4%).
Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Erskine
|W 98-58
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 86-68
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 77-62
|Ferrell Center
|11/17/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Avenir Centre
|11/18/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Avenir Centre
|11/19/2023
|Yale
|-
|Avenir Centre
