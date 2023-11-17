Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Weber State Wildcats (2-0) host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) at Avenir Centre on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Moncton, New Brunswick
- Venue: Avenir Centre
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Runnin' Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- Gardner-Webb and its opponent combined to go over the point total 14 out of 28 times last year.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs were 13-15-0 against the spread last season.
- Weber State's .519 ATS win percentage (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Gardner-Webb's .464 mark (13-15-0 ATS Record).
Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Weber State
|67.2
|137.9
|67.5
|133
|135.4
|Gardner-Webb
|70.7
|137.9
|65.5
|133
|133.2
Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends
- The Runnin' Bulldogs averaged just 3.2 more points per game last year (70.7) than the Wildcats allowed (67.5).
- When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, Gardner-Webb went 5-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall.
Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Weber State
|14-13-0
|15-12-0
|Gardner-Webb
|13-15-0
|14-14-0
Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Weber State
|Gardner-Webb
|8-4
|Home Record
|8-5
|8-8
|Away Record
|6-10
|5-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-6-0
|72.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|63.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-11-0
