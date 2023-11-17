The Weber State Wildcats (1-0) meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)

  • DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kareem Reid: 11.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Weber State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dillon Jones: 16.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Steven Verplancken Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Alex Tew: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dyson Koehler: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • KJ Cunningham: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Weber State Rank Weber State AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank
294th 67.2 Points Scored 70.7 198th
97th 67.5 Points Allowed 65.5 48th
340th 28.2 Rebounds 32.5 126th
359th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th
266th 6.6 3pt Made 6.3 288th
341st 10.6 Assists 12.8 193rd
224th 12.3 Turnovers 12.5 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.