Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Weber State Wildcats (1-0) meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)
- DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kareem Reid: 11.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Weber State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dillon Jones: 16.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Steven Verplancken Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Tew: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dyson Koehler: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KJ Cunningham: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Weber State Rank
|Weber State AVG
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|294th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|70.7
|198th
|97th
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|48th
|340th
|28.2
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|359th
|5.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|341st
|10.6
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
