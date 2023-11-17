The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-3) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Charlotte 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 77 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 68.2 the 49ers allowed to opponents.

Gardner-Webb had a 15-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 62 points.

Last year, the 49ers averaged just 4.9 fewer points per game (62) than the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up (66.9).

Charlotte went 6-3 last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

The 49ers shot 29.2% from the field last season, 29.5 percentage points lower than the 58.7% the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.5 percentage points lower than the 49ers given up to their opponents (47.1%).

