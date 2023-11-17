How to Watch Elon vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (2-1) play the Elon Phoenix (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Elon vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Elon Stats Insights
- The Phoenix made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points lower than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- Elon went 5-3 when it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Phoenix were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Jaguars ranked 335th.
- Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Phoenix scored were 11.4 fewer points than the Jaguars allowed (76.8).
- Elon went 2-1 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.
Elon Home & Away Comparison
- Elon posted 68.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 62.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
- The Phoenix allowed 70.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
- Elon sunk 7.1 threes per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.3 more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).
Elon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 101-78
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 79-76
|Schar Center
|11/12/2023
|@ North Dakota
|L 85-68
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/17/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/19/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
